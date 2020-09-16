Atlanta mayor encouraged by downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:29 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:19 PM EDT until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 6:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Atlanta mayor encouraged by downward trend in COVID-19 cases

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor cautiously optimistic about COVID-19 downward trend

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an update about Atlanta's reopening efforts.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters she remains cautiously optimistic about the downward trend of COVID-19 in the city of Atlanta. As of September 15, there were 1,496 cases of COVID-19 in the city, compared to 3,273 hundred on August 15 and more than 3,871 July 15. Wednesday, from her home office, the mayor discussed the impact those numbers have on the shifts in public guidelines for businesses.

"We are very happy to move back to Phase Two were in phase two previously, but when the numbers began to spike we had to go back to phase one base on the data and metrics. The Phase Two guidelines call for residents to continue practicing social distancing, limiting gatherings to ten people or less," Mayor Lance Bottoms told reporters during a virtual news conference.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses the next phase of reopening on Sept 16, 2020. (FOX 5)

The mayor said her administration remains in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials to gauge the city's next phase of reopening restrictions and guidelines.

“If we continue to move in this direction, by September 24, we will move on to phase three of the reopening guidelines. So, we are hopeful the numbers will continue to go in the right direction, but I just want to remind people that COVID is still deadly," said the mayor, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this Summer.

The mayor also announced she has suspended residential water service disconnection, towing and booting in the city right of way and penalties for unpaid business taxes through October 31.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.