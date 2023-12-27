Atlanta mayor announces pay raises for city employees in 2024

article

Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that the City of Atlanta is allocating an additional $4 million for salaries in the coming year. The increase will enhance the previously approved cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all city employees in 2024, raising it from 2.5% to 3.5%, according to a press release.

The mayor's office says that the pay raise is a reflection of the continued focus of the Dickens Administration on supporting and valuing its employees.

Mayor Dickens expressed gratitude to the employees, stating, "This is a heartfelt thank you to our employees and a recognition and reward for their dedication. It is also a strategic investment in the human capital that is critical to the City’s operations. As we await the results of the pay and class study, these enhancements reflect our continued commitment to our workforce and the financial stability of our city."

The City is currently conducting a comprehensive pay and class study, with initial phases of implementation set for the Fiscal Year 2025 budget. The 3.5% COLA increase anticipates the outcomes of this study and proactively ensures the City’s compensation remains competitive and fair. Additionally, the City says it is maintaining competitive benefits for employees without a cost increase for the second consecutive year.

As part of the FY 2024 budget approved in June, Mayor Dickens had initially announced a 2.5% COLA increase for City employees, along with enhanced pay and retention bonuses for frontline workers facing high turnover and significant competition for skilled staff.

The extra one percent COLA increase is reportedly an investment in the workforce, aligning with Mayor Dickens’ vision of the City of Atlanta as a model employer for existing employees and a welcoming environment for new talent committed to a career in public service, especially those energized by dedication to the Atlanta community.



