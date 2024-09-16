Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens discusses approved blight tax

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a news conference this morning to discuss the city’s newly approved blight tax, aimed at addressing vacant and neglected buildings.

Last month, the Atlanta City Council passed a resolution that increases taxes on owners of unoccupied properties in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods affected by blight.

Mayor Dickens emphasized that the new tax initiative will strengthen communities by encouraging property upkeep and reducing the number of neglected structures. He also noted that assistance will be available for property owners who struggle to maintain their buildings.

PREVIOUS: Atlanta's blight tax on properties passes | What you need to know

The tax increase will only apply to owners of vacant properties and is set to take effect in January.