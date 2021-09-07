Atlanta man stabbed to death after argument over loud music, police say

article

Police say they have a person of interest in custody after a deadly stabbing in Southwest Atlanta.

Officers found a man's body inside a townhome shortly before 2 a.m. on the 2300 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument over loud music.

The name of the victim and the person of interest have not been released.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

