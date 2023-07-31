Jury finds Atlanta man who shot suspected car thief guilty of murder

article

A man who killed another man he thought was breaking into his car has been found guilty in his murder.

POLICE SAY CAR OWNER ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING AND KILLING SUSPECTED CAR THIEF

The DeKalb County jury delivered the verdict Friday against 31-year-old Josiah Gilbert. He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Back on June 23, 2017, Gilbert told the Atlanta Police Department that he heard someone breaking into his car outside his apartment on Candler Road and decided to grab his handgun.

He said he saw the man who he thought was the burglar and fired a round in the back of his head from nearly 40 yards away. The man was running away at the time.

Police say Marcus Mitchell was shot in the back of the head by a man who thought he was breaking into his car in 2017.

As reported in 2017, Marcus Mitchell, 20, was rushed to the hospital. He spent four days in critical condition before he passed away from his injuries.

"I'm devastated his life had to end this way, senseless shooting," the victim's uncle, Typurs Mitchell, told FOX 5.

The uncle told FOX 5 that despite what police said Marcus was accused of doing, he did not believe it was worth taking his life.

"You could have got that car back brother, I can't get my nephew back, I can't," Typurs Mitchell said.

Gilbert will be sentenced on Friday, Aug. 25.