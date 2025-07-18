Atlanta man sentenced to 11 years for high-speed police chase conviction

article

The Brief Immanuel Williams was convicted for fleeing police and reckless driving after a high-speed chase in November 2023. Williams led officers on a dangerous pursuit through residential areas, running red lights and sideswiping another vehicle, before being apprehended by a K9 officer. Williams was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with District Attorney Willis emphasizing the dangers of fleeing law enforcement and the importance of public safety.



A Fulton County jury has convicted 39-year-old Immanuel Williams on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police and reckless driving, District Attorney Fani Willis announced Friday.

What we know:

The charges stem from a high-speed police chase in November 2023, when a Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to stop a black Dodge Charger on Interstate 85 North after noticing a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. Williams, who was behind the wheel, refused to pull over and instead led officers on a dangerous pursuit through residential neighborhoods.

During the chase, authorities said Williams ran red lights, blew past stop signs, and sideswiped another vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department’s Aviation Unit helped track the vehicle from the air. Williams later abandoned the stolen car and fled on foot into nearby woods. A K9 officer located and apprehended him shortly after.

On June 25, Judge Shukura L. Ingram sentenced Williams to 11 years to serve following the jury’s verdict.

What they're saying:

"I am grateful that no one was injured during this dangerous high-speed chase," said District Attorney Willis. "Fleeing from law enforcement through neighborhoods and busy streets endangers lives, and this conviction sends a clear message that such reckless disregard for public safety will not be tolerated."