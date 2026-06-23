Atlanta man facing charges after Sunday church break-in

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The Brief An Atlanta man faces multiple charges after allegedly burglarizing Gateway Baptist Church and causing damage Sunday morning. Investigators say the suspect vandalized the church food pantry before stealing a tractor and driving it through a nearby yard. The suspect remains held without bond in the Douglas County Jail following the chaotic weekend incident.



A 28-year-old Atlanta man is being held without bond after he allegedly ransacked a local church and went on a destructive ride using a stolen tractor, authorities said.

What we know:

Hayden Tucker Shadrix remains in the Douglas County Jail following his arrest on charges including burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property and entering an automobile, according to law enforcement records.

Investigators believe Shadrix broke into the church shortly after midnight on Sunday, causing damage to the bathrooms and the food pantry.

After vandalizing the inside of the church, he allegedly stole a John Deere tractor. Deputies said he then drove the heavy machinery directly through the front yard of a Villa Rica home, destroying more property along his path.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a possible motive for the crimes or explained why the church was targeted.