Atlanta man convicted of killing Antonio Neville during a motel robbery in 2019

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has announced that Quintavius Williams, 34, has been convicted by a jury trial on charges related to the robbery and murder of an acquaintance of his girlfriend. The jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday, finding Williams guilty on charges including Malice Murder, three counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The incident in question took place on June 3, 2019, at the Gulf American Inns on Flat Shoals Road in unincorporated Decatur. The victim, Antonio Neville, 25, was acquainted with Williams' girlfriend, Brandisha Williams, 23.

According to the investigation, Brandisha and Neville had picked up food and went to Neville's motel room. Defendant Williams contacted Brandisha, instructing her to get money from Neville. Brandisha shared Neville's room number and awaited Williams' arrival.

Surveillance footage from the motel captured Williams waiting outside Neville's room. When Brandisha opened the door, a struggle ensued, accompanied by gunshots, as per audio evidence from the video. During the investigation, it was revealed that when the defendant's gun malfunctioned, he used Neville's own firearm to shoot him multiple times.

After the attack, the couple took Neville's belongings, including his cell phone, watch, and clothing, before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video shows them leaving the room, stepping over the victim as he cried for help, and driving away in a silver vehicle.

Upon the arrival of DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officers, Neville was found in a motel breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being in and out of consciousness, Neville was able to convey that he believed Brandisha had set him up. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Defendant Williams was subsequently arrested in Fulton County for the theft of the silver vehicle used in the escape. Initially providing a false name, he was later identified through a tip received by DKPD detectives.

Brandisha Williams, identified through social media and surveillance footage, was taken into custody in July 2019, with her case still pending in the District Attorney's Office.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie, who presided over the trial, will determine Defendant Williams' sentencing in the coming weeks. The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The case was handled by the District Attorney’s Homicide and Gangs Unit, with Senior Assistant District Attorney Tauri Thomas leading the prosecution, assisted by ADA Elyce Loutzenhiser, DA Investigator Christopher Hollowood, and Victim Advocate Ikwo Nyong. The initial investigation was led by former DeKalb County Police Department Investigator Justin Hamilton.



