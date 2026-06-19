Atlanta man arrested after assault at Monroe assisted living home

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The Brief An Atlanta man faces multiple felony charges after deputies say he broke into a local assisted living facility Friday morning. The suspect allegedly cornered and inappropriately touched a woman working at the center before stealing a laptop. Authorities arrested the man following a brief search and also linked him to recent neighborhood thefts.



Monroe County deputies arrested a 39-year-old Atlanta man Friday morning after he allegedly broke into an assisted living home, assaulted an employee and stole computer equipment, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the River Place Assisted Living facility at 2:30 a.m. Friday following reports of an intruder, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A man entered the building, trapped a female employee in a corner and touched her inappropriately. The worker managed to break away from the man, alert her co-workers and dial 911. As the man ran from the property, he stole a laptop computer along with its charger.

Deputies searched the surrounding area and quickly located a suspect identified as Derrick Hablin, 39, of Atlanta.

Investigators also connected Hablin to a series of separate thefts reported in the nearby River Forest Subdivision.

Authorities booked him into the Monroe County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond. He faces multiple charges, including burglary, kidnapping, sexual battery, false imprisonment and identity fraud.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed how the suspect initially managed to gain access to the secure assisted living center during the early morning hours. The sheriff's office has not released information regarding whether any additional stolen property from the neighborhood thefts was recovered during the arrest.