Atlanta Jazz Festival returning to Piedmont Park Labor Day weekend

After pandemic delays, the Atlanta Jazz Festival is set to bring the music to Piedmont Park on Labor Day weekend.

The festival, considered the longest-running free jazz festival in the United States, traditionally is held on Memorial Day weekend, however, organizers rescheduled it due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tuesday, the Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs announced the festival will be put on Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6.

More than 15 artists and musicians will perform on two stages in Piedmont Park. Artists include up-and-coming talent like Brenda Nicole Moorer to more seasoned jazz performers like Patti Austin.

"We’re looking forward to hosting a great Festival this year with a variety of established and rising jazz musicians," said Camille Russell Love, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs. "We’re thrilled that the Festival will be back in 2021 and hope that everyone is able to join us on Labor Day Weekend for a safe and entertaining event."

As always, the festival is free and open to the public. Some restrictions may be in place due to the city's COVID-19 guidelines.

