1 driver dead, 1 injured in Atlanta car crash

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 early Sunday morning.

Police were called to I-20 at Maynard Terrace just after 3:30 a.m. where two cars, a black SUV and a red sedan had collided.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital.

The preliminary report revealed the driver of the SUV was the one who lost control.

After hitting the sedan, the SUV continued off the roadway into the wood line.

This investigation remains ongoing as officers learn more.



