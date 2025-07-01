Atlanta hosts 'Sick of ICE' block party to protest immigration enforcement

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The Atlanta Liberation Center hosts a "Sick of ICE" block party in Atlanta on July 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief The "Sick of ICE" block party in Atlanta was part of a national protest against federal immigration enforcement, featuring food, music, and community activities to raise awareness about deportations. Many attendees called out sick from work to highlight the contributions and risks faced by immigrant labor, emphasizing the need for justice and equal rights. Organizer Claudia Andrade stressed the importance of community-building and ongoing activism to counter anti-immigrant rhetoric and support immigrant rights.



Immigrant rights advocates gathered on Tuesday evening outside the Atlanta Liberation Center for a spirited block party and protest, joining a national "Sick Out Day" of action to demand justice and equal rights for immigrants across the country.

What we know:

Organized by local activist groups including ESL and other community partners, the "Sick of ICE" block party featured food, music, games, and community-building activities. The event coincided with similar demonstrations in cities nationwide aimed at pushing back against recent federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Many attendees called out sick from their jobs to take part in the protest. Organizers say it’s a symbolic move that underscores both the daily contributions of immigrant labor and the risk many take simply by showing up to work.

What they're saying:

"We’re having a block party in order to raise awareness to the recent wave of deportations that have been carried out by the Trump administration," said organizer Claudia Andrade. "We want to say that we don’t have to live in terror or fear of these deportation raids happening. Even if [immigrants] are not criminals, they’re always treated like scapegoats."

Andrade emphasized that the event was an open invitation to the public, particularly those who have participated in past protests or connected with the community through activism.

"We’re hoping that people in the community that we’ve met over the course of the last couple of months come out today so we can build something stronger," she said.

Participants said the event was more than a protest — it was an opportunity to connect, organize, and reaffirm shared values in the face of rising anti-immigrant rhetoric.

"These are people that are hard workers and members of society," Andrade added. "They do essential work, and people have the right to live in this city."

"It doesn’t stop today," Andrade said. "The struggle continues, and we need participation from all sectors of society."