Atlanta Hawks, State Farm partner to inspire students through science
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm joined forces to spark local students' interest in STEM education through an engaging, hands-on learning experience.
What we know:
Instructors from the Children’s Museum of Atlanta led students through interactive chemistry-based activities designed to make science fun and accessible. Students had the opportunity to create slime, allowing them to explore the properties of matter, and participated in a cloud station to learn about the different stages of the water cycle.
What's next:
The next "Secrets of Science" STEM event is scheduled for April 4 at Lynwood Park. The event is free for children ages 6 to 12, offering another opportunity for young learners to dive into the wonders of science.