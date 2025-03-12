Atlanta Hawks, State Farm partner to inspire students through science

The Brief Atlanta Hawks and State Farm partnered to provide hands-on STEM learning experiences for local students. Children’s Museum of Atlanta instructors led activities, including slime-making and a cloud station to teach chemistry and the water cycle. The next "Secrets of Science" STEM event will be free for kids ages 6 to 12 on April 4th at Lynwood Park.



The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm joined forces to spark local students' interest in STEM education through an engaging, hands-on learning experience.

What we know:

Instructors from the Children’s Museum of Atlanta led students through interactive chemistry-based activities designed to make science fun and accessible. Students had the opportunity to create slime, allowing them to explore the properties of matter, and participated in a cloud station to learn about the different stages of the water cycle.

What's next:

The next "Secrets of Science" STEM event is scheduled for April 4 at Lynwood Park. The event is free for children ages 6 to 12, offering another opportunity for young learners to dive into the wonders of science.