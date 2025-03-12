Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Hawks, State Farm partner to inspire students through science

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 12, 2025 8:29am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks, State Farm help students get excited about science

The Atlanta Hawks, State Farm and instructors from Children's Museum of Atlanta teamed up to get local students excited about science.

The Brief

    • Atlanta Hawks and State Farm partnered to provide hands-on STEM learning experiences for local students.
    • Children’s Museum of Atlanta instructors led activities, including slime-making and a cloud station to teach chemistry and the water cycle.
    • The next "Secrets of Science" STEM event will be free for kids ages 6 to 12 on April 4th at Lynwood Park.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm joined forces to spark local students' interest in STEM education through an engaging, hands-on learning experience.

What we know:

Instructors from the Children’s Museum of Atlanta led students through interactive chemistry-based activities designed to make science fun and accessible. Students had the opportunity to create slime, allowing them to explore the properties of matter, and participated in a cloud station to learn about the different stages of the water cycle.

What's next:

The next "Secrets of Science" STEM event is scheduled for April 4 at Lynwood Park. The event is free for children ages 6 to 12, offering another opportunity for young learners to dive into the wonders of science.

The Source

  • The above story is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

AtlantaAtlanta HawksEducationNews