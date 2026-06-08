Atlanta Hawks lock in coach Quin Snyder after 46-win season

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The Brief The Atlanta Hawks announced a multi-year contract extension for head coach Quin Snyder on Monday. Snyder led a reshaped Hawks roster to a 46-36 regular-season record and an outright playoff berth. The extension follows the late May promotion of Onsi Saleh to president of basketball operations.



The Atlanta Hawks have secured head coach Quin Snyder to a multi-year contract extension following a resurgent 46-win season that brought the franchise its first outright playoff appearance in five years.

What we know:

The Atlanta Hawks extended head coach Quin Snyder’s contract on Monday. While the team officially announced the multi-year deal, specific financial details and the exact length of the contract extension were not disclosed. This marks Snyder's second contract extension with the Hawks since he initially joined the franchise during the 2022-23 season.

We have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Quin Snyder! pic.twitter.com/9UwPjbHYej — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 8, 2026

Snyder guided the Hawks through a year of massive roster turnover, which featured a mid-season overhaul that most notably saw the team part ways with four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young. Despite the shifting roster, Snyder orchestrated an impressive post-trade deadline surge. During that run in March, he surpassed 500 career coaching victories, becoming just the 41st head coach in NBA history to reach that milestone.

Atlanta finished the regular season with a 46-36 record, securing the franchise’s first outright playoff berth since the 2020-21 season. The 46 victories also marked the highest regular-season win total for the Hawks since the 2015-16 season. The team's campaign ultimately ended in April following a Game 6 defeat against the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Notably, Atlanta stands as the only team to defeat the Knicks in the postseason so far.

What we don't know:

The Hawks have not announced their upcoming summer league roster or specific free-agency targets following Snyder's locking in. Additionally, team officials have not indicated if there will be further changes made to Snyder's assistant coaching staff ahead of the next season.

What they're saying:

The contract extension comes shortly after the Hawks promoted Onsi Saleh from general manager to president of basketball operations, signing him to a long-term deal in late May. Front office stability appears to be a top priority for the franchise moving forward.

"Quin has been a phenomenal leader for our team, and extending his contract reflects our commitment to stability and sustained growth as we build toward high-level success," Saleh said in an official statement. "Over the past three seasons and amid an evolving roster, we’ve seen clear, measurable progress, which is a testament to the culture he’s established and the leadership he brings every day. He has created an environment where our players are challenged, supported, and empowered to grow, and that focus on player development has elevated our entire program."

That internal focus on player development showed visible results on the court. Under Snyder's system, the Hawks produced back-to-back recipients of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Guard Dyson Daniels captured the honor in 2025, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker earned the accolade after a breakout 2026 campaign during his very first year with the Hawks.