Atlanta Hawks announces CeeLo Green halftime performance: 'I'll Be Around'

Atlanta, get ready to get crazy. Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green is officially on the books to perform during halftime at an Atlanta Hawks game this month.

It'll be a homecoming celebration for the man who made the world get on their feet and dance with super hits like "Forget You," "Crazy," and recently had the Instagram and TikTok world in a tizzy with his latest ditty, "I'll Be Around."

"Atlanta, this is your native son, CeeLo Green," the artist said. "Come see me represent the city at the Hawks’ halftime show! No one does it like me … We going up!"

Green will perform at State Farm Arena for the Hawks Game against the Boston Celtics on March 28.

Whether you first knew him from Goodie Mob, or met him during his Gnarls Barkley era, Green has always been known to put on a wild show, so buckle up.

Tickets for the game are available here.