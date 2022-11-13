Atlanta, Gwinnett County to open warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team has predicted frigid temperatures Sunday night for the metro Atlanta area. To prepare for the chilly wave of weather, both the city of Atlanta and Gwinnett County announced the openings of a few emergency warming centers for citizens.
Those locations include:
Atlanta
Old Adamsville Recreation Center
3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta
Opens Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta
Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Snellville
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
Organizers said anyone in need of warmth, rest and a meal are welcome. You can find more information on the Atlanta warming center by clicking here, and the Gwinnett County warming centers by clicking here or calling 770-822-8850.