Atlanta, Gwinnett County to open warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures

The FOX 5 Storm Team has predicted frigid temperatures Sunday night for the metro Atlanta area. To prepare for the chilly wave of weather, both the city of Atlanta and Gwinnett County announced the openings of a few emergency warming centers for citizens.

Those locations include:

Atlanta

Old Adamsville Recreation Center

3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta

Opens Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19



Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108



Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road

Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.



Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Opens Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Organizers said anyone in need of warmth, rest and a meal are welcome. You can find more information on the Atlanta warming center by clicking here, and the Gwinnett County warming centers by clicking here or calling 770-822-8850.