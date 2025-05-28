Atlanta food truck pioneer featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

The Brief Popular Atlanta restaurant Yumbii was featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" earlier this month. Yumbii's segment aired on the ninth episode of the 41st season, themed around "Southeast Standouts." Owner Carson Young created Yumbii as a food truck more than a decade ago, and it's since grown to include three physical Atlanta locations.



The team at popular Atlanta restaurant Yumbii is used to making history.

More than a decade ago, the brand launched as the first food truck in the region. Now, owner Carson Young says he’s breaking barriers again, as the first deaf chef to be featured on Food Network’s "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Yumbii’s segment on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" aired on the long-running show’s May 9 episode, during which host Guy Fieri got a taste of the restaurant’s famous street-style tacos and sesame fries. Of course, Good Day Atlanta is already very familiar with those Korean BBQ-meets-Mexican tacos; we featured the Yumbii food truck back in 2017, during our summer Food Truck Fridays series (when Buck Lanford essentially demolished an entire table of tacos and fries).

Along with operating out of the truck, there are now three physical Yumbii locations in Atlanta: Moores Mill (2275 Marietta Boulevard Northwest #410), Toco Hill (2907 North Druid Hills Road), and Midtown (931 Monroe Drive Northeast). All three are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily — to check out the menu, click here.

Since Buck didn’t share last time, we decided to spend a morning with Carson Young and his team, celebrating the recent Food Network appearance and taste-testing some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. Click the video player in this article to check it out!