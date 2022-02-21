Atlanta food pantries hit with high demand and impacts of inflation

Atlanta organizations like Feeding GA Families are seeing a continuous high demand for help and are also dealing with the impacts of inflation.

The January Consumer Price Index rose by 7.5 percent over the last 12 months. That's the largest inflation surge in the US in about 40 years.

The CPI measures changes in the costs of things like food, gas and housing.

Alicia Rivera, the CFO of Feeding GA Families, said the organization anticipated an increase in need during the pandemic, but they're now seeing more families due to the rise in grocery costs.

"We noticed a shift from the lower income families to more of the lower middle and middle class families, and actually moving into some of the lower upper cla

Rivera said.

The organization started in 2010, and according to Rivera, the demand has never been this high.

In 2019, Feeding Georgia Families helped about 80,000 people. In 2020, that number increased 75 percent. Last year, the organization helped about 200 percent more people compared to 2019.

While the demand is high, organizations like Feeding GA Families are facing challenges getting the food to give out.

Rise in prices means less food, and they're also seeing less donations come in from stores due to the supply chain issues.

"We have to reach out more because a lot of the stores, the shelves are empty. You can't donate anything if you have nothing to give. We're having to work a lot of harder to pull those donations in," Rivera said.

The organization provides groceries to anyone, regardless of income. It also works to accommodate dietary restrictions.

The organization hosts a drive up pantry on Mondays, a home delivery programs, and there is a 24 hour "grab and go" outdoor market in front of the office 2514 W Point Ave, Atlanta, GA 30337.

Feeding GA Families is always looking for volunteers. They are also accepting monetary donations to move to a bigger space.

You can find more information about the organization on their website.

