Atlanta firefighters respond to house fire on Jett Street NW in NW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

House fire in NW Atlanta

Atlanta firefighters respond to house fire on Jett Street NW in NW Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Jett Street NW, between Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW and Northside Drive NW, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. 

According to the fire department, the home is abandoned and had caught fire before.

No injuries have been reported. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
 