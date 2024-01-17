Atlanta firefighters respond to house fire on Jett Street NW in NW Atlanta

Atlanta firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Jett Street NW, between Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW and Northside Drive NW, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m.

According to the fire department, the home is abandoned and had caught fire before.

No injuries have been reported.

