Atlanta firefighters expected to announce endorsement of Mayor Dickens

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2025 10:23am EDT
Atlanta
The Atlanta fire department is expected to announce their endorsement of Mayor Andre Dickens Wednesday for re-election. However, not everyone is in favor of his re-election and have holding protests to make their voices heard.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has reportedly secured an endorsement from the Atlanta Professional Firefighters, an association representing more than 600 firefighters and paramedics across the city.

The endorsement comes just two weeks after Dickens officially launched his re-election campaign. The group is set to make the announcement at a news conference this afternoon at City Hall, praising the mayor for his "unwavering commitment to improving the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department."

While Dickens has gained support from first responders, his campaign has also faced criticism. Protesters accuse the mayor of blocking democracy and lacking transparency, largely due to his handling of the controversial public safety training center now operating in DeKalb County.

Dickens argues he needs another term to continue his work on affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, and crime reduction.

In addition to the mayoral race in November, Atlanta voters will also cast ballots for the U.S. presidency and several City Council seats.

