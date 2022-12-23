5 dogs rescued from burning Vine City home, Atlanta firefighters say

Firefighters say they were battling both the extreme cold in addition to the flames of a house fire in the Vine City neighborhood on Friday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews were called to the 100 block of James P. Brawley Drive NW.

The found flames shooting from the backside of a two-story home.

Fire officials say they quickly got to work, but were also working to ensure the extreme cold did not interfere with their firefighting efforts.

"It was a very challenging situation. The streets froze, the hose froze. The crews did a great job," one fire official told FOX 5.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters say they were battling the extreme cold in addition to the addition to the flames of a house fire in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta on Dec. 23. 2022. (FOX 5)

Firefighters say thankfully they did not experience any water issues and were able to extinguish the fire in a little over an hour.

The two people inside the home were able to evacuate safely, but firefighters had to end up rescuing five dogs from inside. Officials say all occupants, including the four-legged ones, were not injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.