Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

5 dogs rescued from burning Vine City home, Atlanta firefighters say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:42PM
Vine City
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fire officials battle house fire and cold

Atlanta firefighters were battling a house fire in the Vince City neighborhood on Friday. Officials say they had to be careful due to the freezing conditions. Crews pulled five dogs from the home. No one was injured.

ATLANTA - Firefighters say they were battling both the extreme cold in addition to the flames of a house fire in the Vine City neighborhood on Friday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews were called to the 100 block of James P. Brawley Drive NW.

The found flames shooting from the backside of a two-story home.

Fire officials say they quickly got to work, but were also working to ensure the extreme cold did not interfere with their firefighting efforts.

"It was a very challenging situation. The streets froze, the hose froze. The crews did a great job," one fire official told FOX 5.

Image 1 of 4

Firefighters say they were battling the extreme cold in addition to the addition to the flames of a house fire in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta on Dec. 23. 2022. (FOX 5)

Firefighters say thankfully they did not experience any water issues and were able to extinguish the fire in a little over an hour.

The two people inside the home were able to evacuate safely, but firefighters had to end up rescuing five dogs from inside. Officials say all occupants, including the four-legged ones, were not injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.