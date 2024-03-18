Atlanta firefighter injured after becoming pinned between equipment Saturday

article

A firefighter with Atlanta Fire & Rescue was reportedly injured Saturday afternoon while responding to a structure fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire on March 16 near Dearwood Drive and 3rd Avenue SW.

As units were clearing the scene, a firefighter became pinned between two apparatuses.

Fellow firefighters performed "extensive patient care" before transporting the firefighter to a hospital.

The firefighter was hospitalized and is reportedly stable.

No other information was provided about the incident or the firefighter.