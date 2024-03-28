Community rallies to support Atlanta firefighter battling cancer

Atlanta firefighters are rallying to support one of their own going through a tough health struggle.

Lt. Paramedic Erin McMillion is battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The Atlanta chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters shared McMillion's story on Instagram, which said that a trip to the emergency room over what she thought was a minor eye issue turned into more tests and eventually the cancer diagnosis.

The mother of two will now spend the next six months undergoing chemotherapy at Emory University.

"This has been a very challenging time for us, and we know the journey ahead will be daunting. However, our only rule is no pity patient treatment for Erin," Erin's wife Kori McMillion wrote. "This is a treatable diagnosis, and we have made up our minds that Erin will be healed, and God has got us!"

The organization is now asking people to support a GoFundMe for the firefighter to help her family with the treatment and childcare costs as well as relieve some of the everyday stresses of cooking and cleaning. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has reached nearly $6,000 of its $10,000 goal.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.