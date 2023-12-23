2 people dead, 1 injured in Atlanta house fire on Willis Mill Road

Atlanta firefighters have learned there were fatalities in a house fire that broke out at 1800 Willis Mill Road NE overnight.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday when two residents informed the team that people were trapped inside.

The crew rescued a woman and an elderly man who were both rendered aid until they could be taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The woman died at the hospital. The man's current condition is unknown.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Willis Mill Road fire

A third person, another woman, was later found dead in a bedroom.

The crew is looking into what caused the fatal fire.

