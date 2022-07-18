Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta City Council concerned over new fire stations costs

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
NW Atlanta
An Atlanta city councilman says he is questioning why taxpayers are spending twice as much to build a fire station and why city managers are coming back to ask for multi-millions to complete a station in the northwest part of town.

ATLANTA - Atlanta taxpayers will spend twice as much to construct new firehouses in the city.

That is what the chairman of Atlanta’s public safety panel told Atlanta’s fire chief. 

Councilman Dustin Hillis is upset city managers have asked for millions in additional funds to complete a station in the northwest part of town.

Where it's costing Atlanta around $16-million, he says a similar project is half the cost in Sandy Springs.

That fire station in northwest Atlanta isn't expected to open until December 2023.