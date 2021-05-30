Atlanta fire: Crews respond to blaze that consumes two houses
ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire officials said firefighters are responding to flames near the intersection of Murphy Ave and Langston Avenue.
A spokesperson said two houses are on fire and "heavily involved."
Firefighters requested a second alarm.
Atlanta firefighters responded to Murphy Ave and Langston Avenue on Sunday to put out flames that engulfed two homes, officials said. (Photo: Thomas Bradley/FOX 5 Atlanta)
