Atlanta fire: Crews respond to blaze that consumes two houses

Atlanta Fire officials said firefighters are responding to flames near the intersection of Murphy Ave and Langston Avenue.

A spokesperson said two houses are on fire and "heavily involved."

Firefighters requested a second alarm.

Atlanta firefighters responded to Murphy Ave and Langston Avenue on Sunday to put out flames that engulfed two homes, officials said. (Photo: Thomas Bradley/FOX 5 Atlanta)

