Atlanta Film Festival gives audiences a first look at 'Third'

The Brief Atlanta filmmaker Alexander Parkinson's debut feature film, "Third," will make its world premiere Friday night as part of the 50th anniversary of the Atlanta Film Festival. Parkinson wrote, directed, and stars in the film, which he calls an "intimate, emotion-led dark comedy." "Third" will screen at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Tara Theatre, and tickets are $15.



This year marks the "golden anniversary" of the Atlanta Film Festival — and Atlanta-based filmmaker Alexander Parkinson is set to bask in a little bit of that shine.

Parkinson’s debut feature film, "Third," will make its world premiere Friday night at Atlanta’s iconic Tara Theatre as part of this year’s festival lineup. Parkinson wrote, directed, and stars in the film, which he calls an "intimate, emotion-led dark comedy."

"At its core, it’s a relationship drama, and we sort of use that as a lens to explore deeper themes about the influences that are manipulating our lives, if you will," he says. "There’s a lot of themes about enduring love, too. I think that’s really important to what’s going on in it."

Parkinson took home top honors in the 2025 Atlanta Film Festival Feature Screenplay Competition (for "Ride or Die"), and says it’s an honor being back this year as the director of a feature film.

"I really, really wanted this to happen," he says. "It’s our home festival, it’s a big celebration of Georgia film this year and a celebration of five decades of this festival, so it’s hugely important to me."

"Third" also stars Coley Campany and Norio Nishimura, who were part of a completely Atlanta-based cast and crew. The film will screen at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Tara Theatre (2345 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast) — tickets are $15 and available for purchase here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



