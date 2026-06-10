Atlanta federal judge faces possible impeachment after reprimand

The Brief Two Georgia congressmen have introduced resolutions seeking the impeachment of U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. Ross was privately reprimanded after an investigation found she engaged in misconduct, including a sexual relationship with a police officer and misleading investigators. The Atlanta Police Department is separately investigating whether the officer involved was one of its employees.



Two Georgia Republicans are calling for the removal of a federal judge in Atlanta after a judicial misconduct investigation found she violated ethics rules, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Reps. Clay Fuller and Andrew Clyde have each introduced impeachment resolutions targeting U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. The move comes months after a court investigation led to disciplinary action against Ross over findings involving her conduct on and off the bench.

Federal judges hold lifetime appointments unless removed through the impeachment process, which requires action by Congress.

Misconduct investigation

What we know:

The case stemmed from complaints made by one of Ross' former law clerks. Investigators reviewed witness accounts, building access records and security footage as part of a broader inquiry into the allegations.

The investigation ultimately found Ross had engaged in an intimate relationship with a senior Atlanta police officer who visited her chambers multiple times. Investigators also concluded she attended a political victory celebration and was not truthful when first responding to questions about the allegations.

Ross later acknowledged the relationship but disputed some aspects of the complaints, according to records reviewed by The Associated Press.

The judicial inquiry also examined concerns about how chambers were managed. While clerks described a tense work environment, investigators did not find evidence supporting claims of abusive treatment toward staff.

Ross was nominated to the federal bench by former President Barack Obama in 2014 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate later that year. Before becoming a federal judge, she served as a DeKalb County state court judge and worked as a prosecutor in Georgia.

Separate police investigation

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department has opened its own inquiry to determine whether the officer identified in the judicial investigation is a member of the department.

Response from judge

What they're saying:

A person answering the phone in Ross' chambers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the judge had no comment.

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