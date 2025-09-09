Atlanta fashion show aims to raise money for St. Jude hospital

The Brief Inaugural Making an Impact Fashion Show set for Sept. 14 Event at Silverspot Cinema aims to raise $250K for St. Jude Organizers say fashion provides unique donor outreach



A new fundraiser aims to blend fashion and philanthropy to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

What we know:

The inaugural Making an Impact Fashion Show is set for Sunday, Sept. 14, at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery. Organizers hope to raise $250,000 through the event.

Organizer Lyndon Winchester said the show offers "a different way to purpose a purpose" and reach donors in new ways. Click here for more information.