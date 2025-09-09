Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta fashion show aims to raise money for St. Jude hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 9, 2025 8:11am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fashion show will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

An upcoming fashion show will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Organizer Lyndon Winchester spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta about why they are doing it.

The Brief

    • Inaugural Making an Impact Fashion Show set for Sept. 14
    • Event at Silverspot Cinema aims to raise $250K for St. Jude
    • Organizers say fashion provides unique donor outreach

ATLANTA - A new fundraiser aims to blend fashion and philanthropy to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

What we know:

The inaugural Making an Impact Fashion Show is set for Sunday, Sept. 14, at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery. Organizers hope to raise $250,000 through the event.

Organizer Lyndon Winchester said the show offers "a different way to purpose a purpose" and reach donors in new ways. Click here for more information. 

The Source

  • Information provided by the organizer in an interview. 

