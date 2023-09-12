Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1 getting 'Toy Store' treatment

The game between Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL International Series in London on Oct. 1 will look a little different if you are watching it on Disney+, ESPN+ and on mobile with NFL+.

ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and the National Football League have collaborated on a first-of-its-kind NFL game presentation.

Toy Story Funday Football will transform every player and play into an animated recreation using state-of-the-art technology enabled by NFL's Next Gen Stats player-tracking data and Beyond Sports.

All elements of the game, including announcers, scoreboards and graphics, will appear in the special "Toy Story" overlay.

But instead of a stadium, the game will take place in "Andy's Room," which was the brightly-colored setting for the "Toy Story" franchise.

Many familiar faces from "Toy Story" will also make special appearances during the game, including Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, Bullseye, Jesse, Rex, Slinky Dog, Forky, Bunny, Ducky, and the Green Aliens.

At halftime, Duke Caboom — the motorcycle daredevil voiced by Keanu Reeves in Toy Story 4 — will attempt a jump.

The broadcast is part of NFL and Disney's push to bring younger audiences into its fanbase.

The game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET Oct. 1. ESPN says a replay will be available on Disney+ for a limited time after the game.

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER BELOW