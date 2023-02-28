Atlanta Falcons release quarterback Marcus Mariota

article

The Marcus Mariota era for the Atlanta Falcons has ended after only one season.

The Falcons announced Tuesday that they have released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022.

Mariota, who was a Heisman Trophy runner-up at Oregon and the #2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft, signed a two-year deal with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

Mariota completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in a run-oriented offense. He contributed to the ground game with 438 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

The 29-year-old quarterback recorded career highs in rushing yards (438) and carries (85) while rushing for four touchdowns.

He also contributed to the Falcons becoming the first NFL team to have four players with at least 250 rushing yards through the first eight games of a season.

Mariota’s season ended after week 13 when the Falcons named rookie Desmond Ridder as their starter for the final four games. After the benching, Mariota went on injured reserve with a knee injury.

By releasing Mariota, the Falcons free up $12 million in salary cap space, bringing their total to $65 to 67 million for free agency. This will give Atlanta the second most cap space in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.