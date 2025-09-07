Atlanta Falcons lose to Tampa Bay after fighting 'til the end
Tampa Bay beat Atlanta 23-20 on Sept. 7, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons lost to Tampa Bay on Sunday, 23-20, after missing a potential game-tying field goal in the final minute.
What we know:
Michael Penix Jr. capped an 18-play, 91-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that gave Atlanta a 17-20 lead with 2:17 remaining. But Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers answered quickly, moving into range for a game-winning field goal that put Tampa Bay back on top.
Penix got the Falcons into position for overtime, but Younghoe Koo pushed a 44-yard attempt wide right with seconds left.
Falcons win challenges
Dig deeper:
Atlanta’s marathon touchdown drive lasted 8 minutes, 46 seconds and included two successful challenges by head coach Raheem Morris and a pair of roughing-the-passer penalties against Tampa Bay. On fourth down from the 4, Penix pump-faked before scrambling into the end zone, stretching the ball across the goal line just before losing possession. A review confirmed the touchdown.
The Falcons’ overturned calls included an incompletion to Kyle Pitts and a spot where Penix was ruled short of a first down. The second challenge set Atlanta up at the 1-yard line, where it took four tries before Penix broke through.
Falcons' injuries
What we know:
WR Jamal Agnew was listed as questionable with a groin injury in the second quarter. WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) was held out after being considered a game-time decision. Another receiver, Drake London, left the game with a shoulder injury.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Associated Press.