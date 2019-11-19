Atlanta Falcons give back for Thanksgiving

The Atlanta Falcons are working to ensure everyone in metro Atlanta has a Thanksgiving dinner to enjoy.

The Falcons teamed up with Publix to provide 800 Thanksgiving meals to underprivileged families.

They handed out meals to families on Tuesday afternoon at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Arthur M. Blank Foundation pre-selected the recipients.

FOX 5 News spoke to some of the players about what doing something like this means to them.

Every November, the Falcons make hunger relief a focus on the team's outreach efforts.