Atlanta Falcons and United fans gear up in new Official Team Store

There are still plenty of questions surrounding the world of professional sports due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But fans of two of Atlanta’s hometown teams can at least be sure of one thing — they don’t have to miss out on the latest merchandise.

The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United opened a brand-new Official Team Store at Atlantic Station late last week, expanding the store’s space and packing it with more than double the merchandise. The new store is located at 230 18th St. NW, Suite 11100-A, which is right at the corner of 18th and District — and along with daily hours for in-store shopping, the store is also offering curbside pickup for items ordered online. So, what kind of items are we talking about? Basically anything with the teams’ logo on it, from the new Falcons home jersey and United’s King’s Kit jersey to hats, visors, tank-tops, decals and — yes — even face coverings.

Speaking of masks, store staffers say they’re following CDC guidelines right now, which means enforcing social distancing and limiting store capacity, and adding hand sanitizing stations. Right now, the Atlantic Station Team Store is also only accepting payment through credit cards and contactless payment.

Current store hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and Noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, and parking in the deck located underneath the store is free for the first two hours. For a look at the merchandise for sale, click here — and click on the video player in this article for a peek inside the new Official Team Store.