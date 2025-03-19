Atlanta exempts Beltline, other projects from city's tree protection ordinance

The Brief The Atlanta City Council has voted to temporarily exempt the Beltline and other major infrastructure projects from the city's tree ordinance. Officials say the tree ordinance slows or obstructs infrastructure projects - causing delays and higher development costs without added public benefit. The exemption will remain in effect until March 17, 2026, or until the Atlanta City Council approves another revised Tree Protection Ordinance.



The Atlanta City Council has voted to temporarily exempt the Beltline and other infrastructure projects from the city's tree ordinance.

After a debate at Monday's meeting, the council members voted unanimously to approve the exemption. Two council members, Andrea Boone and Liliana Bakhtiari, did not vote.

The backstory:

The tree ordinance is in place to protect the city's tree canopy and regulates what both public and private groups and individuals can do to the "City in a Forest's" foliage.

The most recent update to the ordinance was in late 2023, when the city made changes to increase canopy cover and support preservation of the plants.

The city's goal is to have its tree canopy covering 50% of its land area, but a 2024 report from Rough Draft showed the number has dropped to a tad more than 46%.

While advocates for the ordinance point to its positive impact on energy costs and air quality, officials say the restrictions slow or obstruct infrastructure projects - causing delays and higher development costs without added public benefit.

What we know:

City council members say the exemption will allow the city to clear a backlog of projects that have been delayed by the ordinance.

The measure would make public infrastructure projects involving the Atlanta Beltline and the Path Foundation exempt. Also included would be projects administered by the City of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management (DWM), Department of Transportation (ATLDOT), and Department of Enterprise Assets Management (DEAM).

Despite the exemption, the new measure would ask the city to plant trees on project sites "to the maximum extent feasible."

Departments given the exemption will be asked to submit annual reports on how their ongoing infrastructure projects affect the canopy and what they are doing to mitigate the reduction.

What's next:

The exemption will remain in effect until March 17, 2026, or until the Atlanta City Council approves another revised Tree Protection Ordinance.