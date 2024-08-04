Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Weather Statement
Bystander shot in the butt during Atlanta shooting, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 4, 2024 3:05pm EDT
ATLANTA - Two men ended up in the hospital after a shooting on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta Saturday night. Atlanta police believe one of the victims wasn't even a part of the original altercation.

It happened at around 10:16 p.m. From their initial interviews with the victims, police believe there was a physical altercation between an unknown subject and one of the victims. During the altercation, the unknown subject took out a gun and shot one of the victims multiple times. That's when the second victim, who wasn't part of the fight, was shot in the buttocks.

This investigation is ongoing. Neither victims' identities have been released by police.