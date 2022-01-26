Atlanta couple claims mail stolen from drop box, thousands of dollars stolen: ‘We just want to help others’

An Atlanta couple says scammers stole their credit and banking information after using an outside mail drop-off box at the local post office.

"It’s been a bit of a nightmare and now we just want to help others," Steven Snowdy says.

Steven and Danielle Snowdy say they are out thousands of dollars after they believe someone took the letters out of a drop-off mailbox and stole their personal information.

"One envelope was a payment using something with credit card information. The other was using a paper check for something else," Steven Snowdy says.

They say it happened at the post office on Morosgo Drive near Lindbergh.

"In two hours after placing the envelopes in the mailbox the credit card information I used was then being used to make online purchases. Within two hours," Steven Snowdy says.

The troubles didn’t stop there.

"About four days later, I started getting checks being written out of my checking account," Steven Snowdy says.

Steven says as soon as he started getting fraud alerts he stopped payment on the check and future checks but the alleged crooks were ahead of him.

"What they had done was they took the routing number and account information name and address and printed new checks. They wrote four checks for $999 each and they did a mobile deposit into someone’s account with those checks," Steven Snowdy says.

"I had no idea they weren’t secure. That’s why I use them in the first place. I thought they were safe," Danielle Snowdy says.

Danielle says she went to the post office but they offered no help.

"She was pretty apathetic and I was just asking if there was a number to call and she just told me she would never use the blue box," Danielle Snowdy says.

"When I put the envelopes into the slot. They were really hard to go in and it felt like the box was full of mail. I’m imagining they are stuffing something into the box to prevent the mail from going down," Steven Snowdy says.

Investigators from the post office say they are investigating the claims.

