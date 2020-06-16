Atlanta Dream to observe Juneteenth as paid company holiday

The Atlanta Dream announced Tuesday that "Juneteenth" will become an official paid company holiday.

Juneteenth, June 19, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It's also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Cel-Liberation Day.

The Atlanta Dream joined a growing list of companies across Atlanta as well as the country honoring Juneteenth.

“This universal acknowledgment of ‘Juneteenth’ is long overdue, especially here in Atlanta,” Dream President & General Manager Chris Sienko said. “As a first-mover in the WNBA, it is our obligation to recognize the sanctity and significance of this day for our diverse community.”

The Atlanta Dream, which was named after Dr. Martin Luther King’s preeminent message on freedom and equality, will tip-off its 2020 season this July.