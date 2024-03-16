Man shoots Atlanta security guard who manages to grab gun, shoot him back

Atlanta police were called to two seemingly unrelated shootings about 10 minutes away from each other Friday morning, only to learn the surprising way they were actually linked.

Police were first called to 3208 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found a man who had been shot in the knee.

A short time later, they were called to 242 Napoleon Drive where they discovered a man who had been shot in the head.

Both men were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

During a preliminary investigation, police connected the dots and realized the man with the head injury was the primary aggressor who shot the other man during an altercation.

The victim was reportedly working security at a store when the aggressor walked in and pointed a gun at him. He and the aggressor got into a fight in which the victim was shot in the knee. The victim managed to grab the gun and shoot the aggressor in the head.

The aggressor fled the scene and called 911.

The aggressor has not yet been identified, but police said he has been arrested and charged while he remains in Grady Detention. His current condition is unknown.