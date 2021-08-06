Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park

It’s been more than two years since the Atlanta Dogwood Festival last filled Piedmont Park with hundreds of artists, live music, and a full schedule of family activities — but this weekend, the long-running event returns.

This year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival kicks off Friday at noon and continues through Sunday at 6 p.m., continuing a legacy that began back in 1936. That year, Rich’s department store founder Walter Rich organized the first Dogwood Festival, hoping to draw visitors from around the world to see the blooming of the city’s dogwood trees.

Now the largest and longest-running fine arts festival in Atlanta, the event features a juried Artist Market of 200 artists from across the country, the popular Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, a 5K run/walk on Saturday morning, and a lineup of music and dance acts performing on the Coca-Cola Main Stage.

Last year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival was scheduled for April, but eventually cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of the economic impact of the pandemic, festival organizers are requesting that attendees pay a $5 donation at the gate; they also say donations may be made in advance and will result in priority entrance.

Festival hours this year are noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday; the Artist Market closes at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For information on events and for directions and parking information, click here.

