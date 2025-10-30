Atlanta Dogwood Festival to return in 2026 with entrance fee

The Brief The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will return to Piedmont Park in April 2026 after falling short of its $250,000 fundraising goal. Organizers received city approval to introduce a small entrance fee ranging from $5 to $10 to help close the budget gap. They say the change will help ensure the longevity of one of Atlanta’s most beloved cultural events.



The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will move forward in 2026 despite not reaching its previously set fundraising goal.

What we know:

Organizers announced that the annual event will take place at Piedmont Park from April 10–12, 2026.

Back in August, festival officials said they needed to raise $250,000 by Nov. 1 to hold the 90th anniversary celebration due to a 25% budget shortfall. They cited the pandemic, rising production costs and reduced sponsorships as reasons for the funding gap. As of Oct. 30 at 8 a.m., the festival had raised $71,867.33.

Although donations are still being accepted, organizers confirmed the festival will move forward and will charge a small entrance fee to attendees.

Officials said the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office agreed to allow a "nominal entrance fee" without requiring fencing or gating of Piedmont Park, which is typically mandated under the city’s ticketed permit type. Tickets will cost $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Weekend passes and family packages will be available for purchase both in advance and at the gate.

What they're saying:

"We are delighted to announce that the 90th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival will take place in April 2026," said Brian Hill, executive director of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. "The ability to charge an entrance fee — something previously not allowed under our permit — will be a tremendous help."

The backstory:

First held in 1936, the Dogwood Festival is one of Atlanta’s oldest cultural traditions, drawing generations of visitors with art, music, food and family-friendly activities.

What's next:

Festival organizers said they hope to continue the event well beyond 2026 and believe the new entrance fee will help stabilize the budget for future years.