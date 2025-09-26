Atlanta Dogwood Festival faces shutdown ahead of 90th year

The Brief Atlanta Dogwood Festival needs $250K by Nov. 1 to continue Event planned for its 90th anniversary next year is at risk Just over $44K raised so far, about 20% of the goal



Time is running out for one of Atlanta’s most beloved traditions. Organizers of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival say they must raise $250,000 by Nov. 1 to keep the event alive.

What we know:

The festival, which is scheduled to celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2026, may not reach that milestone if financial goals aren’t met. Organizers launched an emergency fundraising campaign earlier this month.

According to the festival’s online donation tracker, just over $44,000 has been raised so far — about 20% of the total needed. With only weeks left before the deadline, supporters are urging the community to contribute to save the long-running spring celebration in Piedmont Park.

The Dogwood Festival is one of Atlanta’s oldest cultural events, drawing crowds with art, music, food, and family-friendly activities for generations. Without new funding, next spring’s festival could be canceled.

Click here to help.