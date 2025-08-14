Atlanta launches design phase for 8.5-acre Memorial Drive Greenway

article

The Brief The city of Atlanta has official started designing an 8.5 acre park next to Memorial Drive. The Memorial Drive Greenway will run from Historic Oakland Cemetery to the Downtown Connector. The City of Atlanta's Department of Parks and Recreation will launch a public engagement process for the project in the upcoming months.



Atlanta has officially begun the design phase of the Memorial Drive Greenway.

Around 8.5 acres of southeast Atlanta will be turned into the city's newest full-length park.

What we know:

The Memorial Drive Greenway will run from Oakland Cemetery to the Downtown Connector.

Officials say the linear park will also include a restaurant, chapel, an elevated walkway across Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and more.

The city is working with architecture and engineering firm Pond & Company to design the park, which officials say will be guided by the Atlanta's 2016 Memorial Drive Vision Plan.

The planning and design aspects of the project are funded partly through discretionary funds from Council District 5 as part of the Moving Atlanta Forward bond and partly from the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation’s FY27 Park Improvement Fund.

What they're saying:

"Our Administration’s pillar of making Atlanta a City Built for the Future has always kept preservation and environmental sustainability at the forefront of our city’s growth and progress—which is why I created the first Greenspace Advisory Council. Every neighborhood deserves access to quality parks and greenspace, and I am eager to see this project through," said Mayor Andre Dickens.

"This is what transformational infrastructure looks like: inclusive, innovative, and inspired by the people it serves," said Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari. "From skate parks to shade trees, the Greenway is built not just for today’s Atlanta, but for the generations who will inherit it. Every path we pave here is a pathway to equity, healing, and shared experience. It honors our heritage while charting a greener, more connected future for every Atlantan."

What's next:

The City of Atlanta's Department of Parks and Recreation will launch a public engagement process in the upcoming months.

You can learn more about the vision plan for the project here.