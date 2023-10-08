Little Amal the internationally known 12-foot puppet brings refugee awareness to Atlanta

Little Amal, the internationally celebrated 12-foot puppet designed to look like a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is making a stop in our neck of the woods.

Her visit to Atlanta, a city known for its diverse cultures and welcoming spirit, began Sunday, Oct. 8. It's just one stop on her long journey across the United States where she has been met with open arms, showcasing the power of art, unity, and compassion.

You may have spotted Little Amal overcoming her fear, traveling along the seven lanes of the bustling Buford Highway Sunday. This strip is just a small portion of the 6,000 miles Amal's organizers are covering. So far, she's been to over 37 towns and cities in 13 different countries.

The puppet began traveling in 2021 when she embarked on a journey through Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK. In 2022, she continued her trek through Ukraine, Poland, the Netherlands, and most recently, the five boroughs of New York City. During her time in New York, she participated in over 50 events, bringing together cultural, political, spiritual, and community leaders, as well as artists and immigrant groups.

Amal is meant to represent the resilience and strength of refugees of all ages, half of whom are children. Even though she can't speak, her creators say her presence gives a voice to marginalized people.

Little Amal's Atlanta visit is being marked by a series of free, open-to-the-public events. If you missed her Sunday, you can catch her in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Click here to learn more.