Man killed inside southeast Atlanta hair studio, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a southeast Atlanta hair studio on Wednesday.

Officers were called out around 6:40 p.m. to In The Mixx Hair Studio located on the corner of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive.

Atlanta Police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

Crime scene tape surrounded the business well into the evening.

Investigators spoke to potential witnesses, reviewed surveillance video, and collected physical evidence to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

One person, who police say is possibly the shooter, was detained at the scene, but no arrests have been made as of late Thursday evening.

The case remains under investigation.

According to its website, the hair studio, which caters to both men and women, is just one of the businesses under the In The Mixx name run out of the locations. A cuisine business that includes a food truck and events center as well as an auto spa service also use the space.

