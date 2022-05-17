Atlanta dance company competing in World Hip Hop Dance Championship

An Atlanta dance company is representing the Peach State by competing on a national stage.

Dance 4 Your Life made it to Los Angeles to compete at the USA Hip Hop Dance Championships.

"Dance for your life, because that's what it is. When you hit this floor, you dance for your life," Torri Williams, the business manager for Dance For Your Life said.

Every step, every pop, and every move has been practiced to perfection inside Inspire Studios in northwest Atlanta.

"All of them have had so much growth through this program, and it's not just about me. It's about them being around each other and being surrounded by people who are just so amazing that it makes you want to step up because you have to because everyone is so good on the team," Eboni Johnson told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

Johnson founded Dance 4 Your Life, she is also the primary choreographer. It started as a way for her to help connect with young dancers and give them a positive outlet, but it has lead to some notable success.

"Now we're competing all over the world. They're kids competing against adults, we've competed on World of Dance, Warzone, Prelude, now we're going to Hip Hop International, so we're just trying to make a big name for ourselves." Johnson said.

The next stop for the dancers, the World Hip Hop Championships in Los Angeles.

"It feels amazing. I'm nervous, but I'm very confident that we're going to take first place," dancer Terrance McRell said.

It's been a long road with hours and hours of practice, and nerve-wracking auditions.

"I had always been too nervous to try out but my freshman year in high school I was like, you know let me get some courage," dancer Andrew Clarke said.

"My first practice, it was a different experience for me. They bring so much energy to the table. And that's a really big thing in Atlanta, the energy and the culture here." dancer Brianna Roach said.

While they're learning new moves and new steps, they're also learning more about themselves.

"They teach us to help be leaders, they teach us how to change what we eat, and how to live, and how to have a better life." McRell said.

That's the most important part about Dance 4 Your Life, the impact and change these young dancers go through.

"So it's building them up not only in how they're going to move but also in their thought pattern, being a leader," Williams said.

So it's building up these dancers, while building a community for them.

"It's really a family over here, it's a family," Clark said.

If you want to see more of Dance 4 Your Life's Dances and their journey to compete nationally, and internationally, you can check our their social media pages like Facebook and Instagram.