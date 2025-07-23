Atlanta couple offers free lawn care to those in need, gains YouTube following

The Brief An Atlanta couple is helping homeowners tame their overgrown and neglected lawns - and they're doing it all for free. The couple launched a YouTube channel for their work that now has more than 58,000 subscribers. Supporters donate through an Amazon wishlist and help fund the equipment needed to keep the work going.



In the sweltering heat of an Atlanta summer, overgrown lawns aren’t just an eyesore; they can also lead to code violations, fines, and, in some cases, legal action. But one Atlanta couple is stepping in to help, not for profit, but for people.

Jarvis Drake and Diamond Owens, better known online as the team behind Drake Lawn Care, spend their days cutting grass, trimming hedges, and transforming neglected yards across the metro - all at no cost to homeowners.

"This is my therapy," Drake said. "I love being outside."

The backstory:

Their mission began after seeing a post on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, where people were complaining about an overgrown post office property. Rather than join in the outrage, the couple grabbed their equipment and took action.

"We didn’t want to complain," Owens said. "We wanted to get out and be part of the solution, and it took off from there."

Since then, Drake Lawn Care has grown into a full-time community service project. The couple began by posting before-and-after photos of their work, but later transitioned to video — launching a YouTube channel that now has more than 58,000 subscribers.

Jarvis Drake and Diamond Owens spend their days cutting grass, trimming hedges, and transforming neglected yards across the metro Atlanta area - all at no cost to homeowners. (FOX 5)

The channel has become a key part of how they sustain their efforts. Supporters donate through an Amazon wishlist and help fund the equipment needed to keep the work going.

"I never thought this would be full-time," Drake said. "But once we started putting the videos on YouTube, people kept asking us to keep going."

Dig deeper:

Their videos don’t just showcase the physical transformation of each yard — they also highlight the human connection. In many clips, Drake offers help to a homeowner in need, with a simple question: "Would you like some free help?"



But it hasn’t always been easy. About a year ago, the couple’s equipment was stolen in Buckhead. Thanks to donations from the community and their online supporters, they were able to recover and continue serving others.

Now, they’re on a mission to help as many people as possible — especially those at risk of being fined for overgrown grass or those physically unable to maintain their yards.

"If you’re facing a code violation, financial struggles, or even if you just live next to an eyesore, you can call us — and we’ll show up 100% free of charge," Drake said.

Their story is a reminder that you don’t need a big budget to make a big difference — just time, commitment, and a willingness to help.

What you can do:

If you’d like to support Drake Lawn Care or nominate someone in need, you can click here to get links to their YouTube channel and Amazon wishlist.