Atlanta couple offers financial and moral support to Ukrainians in creative way

An Atlanta couple is showing their support for Ukrainians by booking an Airbnb they have no intention of checking in to.

Michael Harvey and his wife recently booked an Airbnb in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

The city is now occupied by Russians.

This booking has connected Harvey to the Ukrainian hosts, who are now filling them in on the events unfolding in their city.

"It really breaks your heart when they reply to you and say this means so much. We're currently sitting in a bomb shelter," Harvey said.

Harvey and his wife are Airbnb hosts and heard about the idea on social media.

According to Airbnb, more than 61,000 nights have been booked in cities throughout Ukraine. Over $2 million have been raised for hosts.

"We actually specifically picked spaces that were in cities that were controlled and occupied by Russians because in our minds those are the folks who need the most help. If anything, just someone to say hey, we see you. You're there. We're not going to let this go unseen," Harvey said.

FOX 5 was able to get into contact with the owner of the Airbnb booked by Harvey.

He told FOX 5 the city of Kherson is surrounded by Russian soldiers, but they are not afraid.

He said however, soldiers are limiting the access to food and medicine at the entrance of the city.

He said "I am very grateful to them people from different countries send me help in this way and I can buy food for my family, we also collect money and buy food and medical supplies for wounded soldiers and children."

"We're half a world away and there is only so much we can do but with the power of the internet, social media, we can at least make sure what's happening over there doesn't happen in the dark. We can make it transparent for the world to see," Harvey said.

Harvey reminds everyone to do a little research before booking the Airbnb in Ukraine.

Make sure you're booking with an individual host who is actually located in Ukraine.

