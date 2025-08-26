Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new center in Adamsville
article
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Community Food Bank has opened a new community food center in the Adamsville neighborhood, expanding its efforts to bring food access directly into local communities.
What we know:
The center will allow families in need to receive free groceries while choosing the items that best fit their households, rather than being handed pre-packed boxes.
What they're saying:
Food bank leaders say the goal is to meet record-high demand for food assistance while creating a more efficient and welcoming experience for clients.