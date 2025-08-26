Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new center in Adamsville

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 26, 2025 8:29am EDT
The Brief

    • Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new food center in Adamsville.
    • Families can select free groceries that best meet their needs.
    • The center aims to meet record-high demand for food assistance with a welcoming experience.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Community Food Bank has opened a new community food center in the Adamsville neighborhood, expanding its efforts to bring food access directly into local communities.

What we know:

The center will allow families in need to receive free groceries while choosing the items that best fit their households, rather than being handed pre-packed boxes. 

What they're saying:

Food bank leaders say the goal is to meet record-high demand for food assistance while creating a more efficient and welcoming experience for clients.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from the food bank and a photojournalist attended the opening. 

