Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new center in Adamsville

article

The Brief Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new food center in Adamsville. Families can select free groceries that best meet their needs. The center aims to meet record-high demand for food assistance with a welcoming experience.



The Atlanta Community Food Bank has opened a new community food center in the Adamsville neighborhood, expanding its efforts to bring food access directly into local communities.

What we know:

The center will allow families in need to receive free groceries while choosing the items that best fit their households, rather than being handed pre-packed boxes.

What they're saying:

Food bank leaders say the goal is to meet record-high demand for food assistance while creating a more efficient and welcoming experience for clients.