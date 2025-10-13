Atlanta communities react to Israel-Hamas peace deal with cautious hope

The Brief Atlanta’s Palestinian-American and Jewish-American communities expressed cautious optimism after Trump’s Israel-Hamas peace agreement. The hostage-prisoner exchange marked the first major step toward a lasting ceasefire after two years of war. Georgia leaders, including Rep. Ruwa Romman and Gov. Brian Kemp, praised the ceasefire and release as a hopeful path to peace.



Members of Atlanta’s Palestinian-American and Jewish-American communities reacted with cautious optimism Monday after President Trump signed a historic peace agreement in Egypt ending more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Crowds in Israel and the West Bank celebrated as freed hostages and prisoners returned home. In Tel Aviv, families cheered as buses carrying 20 Israeli hostages arrived. Across the border, Palestinians welcomed home nearly 1,900 prisoners released in the exchange.

Local perspective:

"It’s a great development," said Georgia State Representative Ruwa Romman, the state’s only Palestinian-American lawmaker. "Any time violence ends and hostages are released is a very, very good development."

Dov Wilker, Atlanta regional director for the American Jewish Committee, called the day "incredible." He said the moment brought "tears of joy" and added, "Today, I cannot be more elated to be able to celebrate their return on this special holiday."

The exchange marked the first major step toward a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The conflict began when militants killed 1,200 people and captured 251 others, prompting an Israeli counteroffensive that killed more than 67,000 people, according to Gaza health officials.

Romman said she feels "deep, deep relief that these families are going to find some peace." She added, "My hope is that now that people see the potential and the hope of all of this, that this is a sustained ceasefire."

Wilker echoed that hope. "My hope is that we see a day when Israelis and Palestinians are living peacefully, side by side," he said.

Romman said she remains "deeply grateful that the killing has stopped, that the Israeli and Palestinian hostages have been released and we, hopefully, are on a sustained path to peace."

What they're saying:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also commented Monday, noting he had met last summer with the family of David De Avatar, an Israeli-American taken hostage two years ago. Kemp said in a statement:

"Along with Israelis and members of the Jewish faith from around the world, we are truly thankful today for the peace that has returned to the Holy Land and for the long-prayed for return of the hostages. At long last, Evyatar David and others who were taken by evil men two years ago have returned where they belong - at home with their loved ones. May God bless them and their families, the nation of Israel, and our entire country as we move forward from this devastating and painful war."

What's next:

Despite the celebrations, many say questions remain: Will peace hold, and who will govern Gaza if calm continues?